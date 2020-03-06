Weather Blog: Back to back weekend sunshine

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a few passing snow showers through the afternoon and early evening. Temperatures climb to the upper 30’s. A dusting to an inch of snow possible.

Tonight: Snow showers are coming to an end and skies clear out as our temperatures fall to the single digits and teens.

The weekend forecast- 9/10

The only thing that is keeping it from a perfect 10 is a few extra clouds and a passing snow shower or two overnight Saturday and early Sunday

Saturday: Mostly sunny! A beautiful day for outdoor activities! Temperatures climb to the low 30’s

Saturday night: Partly cloudy with a quick flurry or two. Temperatures in the low 20’s

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny with temperatures in the low 40’s

Have a great weekend!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

