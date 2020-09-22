Weather Blog: Back to more seasonable temps

Hello!

Tuesday afternoon has brought ample sunshine and highs in the 60s, but also a thin, persistent layer of hazy smoke hanging above 7,000 feet in the atmosphere from wildfires burning in the western U.S. The other variable for today has been Hurricane Teddy.

As promised, on the very outermost western periphery of Teddy, we have some high clouds pivoting back across New Hampshire and eastern Vermont, with a breezy north-northwest wind picking up over the Green Mountain and Granite States. These are the only impacts we experience locally.

This evening, those clouds will retreat back to the east as Teddy races northeast. Under a clear, but somewhat hazy sky, the temp falls to the upper 30s to upper 40s, making for a more seasonable night avoiding the widespread frost or freeze.

Wednesday, we turn our attention to the northwest as the first of several very weak, moisture-starved waves cruises through along the Canadian border. There will be an uptick in cloud cover (clouds, remember those?) that makes for more of a partly sunny sky across northern New York and northern Vermont. Still, it’s mostly sunny south.

Rain chances, however, are sparse. Just a few very isolated light rain showers or sprinkles (mainly over higher terrain or in the mountains) are possible, on the order of just a few hundredths of an inch. Mid 60s to near 70 degrees with a light south, then northwesterly wind at 5-10 mph.

Thursday, another wave sneaks by with a mix of sun and clouds and a slight chance for an isolated shower. The morning temp hits the mid 40s to low 50s, before climbing into the upper 60s to low 70s by the afternoon. Friday and Saturday are then rain-free and sunny, but warmer, hitting the mid to upper 70s through broad valleys.

As we wrap up the weekend and move towards the new work week, better rain chances finally return to the forecast. Timing is a bit difficult to pin point at this time, but it looks like we have two rounds of rain, potentially Sunday night into Monday and Monday night into Tuesday, that combined could bring one-half to one inch of rain. Not drought-busting, but certainly helpful!

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault