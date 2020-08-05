Weather Blog: Beautiful end to the work week

Good afternoon!

After isolated showers wind down Wednesday with sunset, we kick off on a stretch of mainly dry, sunny and seasonable weather. A couple of cool nights even leave us in the 50s to upper 40s.

Tonight – Gradually clearing with a low temp in the 50s for most. A few colder mountain hollows may slip into the upper and mid 40s. Light south wind 5-10 mph.

Thursday – Mostly sunny. Mid to upper 80s. SW 5-7 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear. 50s.

Friday – Mostly sunny early on, but clouds will increase with a very slight chance for a brief, light shower through central and southern Vermont and New Hampshire. Upper 70s to low 80s. NW 5-7 mph.

Saturday – Cloudy early, but clearing and becoming mostly sunny. Low to mid 80s.

Sunday – Mostly sunny. Mid to upper 80s.

Have a great evening!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault

