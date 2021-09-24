Weather Blog: Beautiful start expected to the weekend

Happy Friday!

After heavy rainfall this morning, many locations saw around 0.5″-2.0″ of rainfall. This frontal system was a bit quicker to move out of here than expected, which means many locations in the North Country in NY and the Champlain Valley tapped into sunshine this afternoon. Highs remain near 70 with winds breezy from the south 10-15mph. Tonight skies clear with lows in the 50s.

Saturday will feature sunshine and mainly dry conditions. Our frontal system that moved through looks like it wants to hang out however, just off to our east. This will re-introduce showers into Saturday afternoon for portions of New Hampshire, with another short wave of energy bringing a few spotty showers into our area by Sunday. Overall, rain chances into the weekend will be light. Temperatures should stay in the mid to lower 70s both Saturday and Sunday.

Have a great weekend and enjoy the fall conditions.

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn