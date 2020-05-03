Weather Blog: Below average temperatures and showers return Monday

Happy Sunday everyone!

A warm and sunny afternoon with highs reaching into the mid-70s in many locations. Clouds remain with us into tonight as showers become more likely into Monday. Lows tonight fall back into the 40s. We then track major changes in our temperature trends starting tomorrow. Cooler air moves in and highs fall back into the mid to lower 50s Monday and into Tuesday. The Climate Prediction Center shows most of the northeast below average temperature-wise through the next 8-14 days.

Showers Monday will be light in nature before we clear out and see some sunshine return Tuesday and into Wednesday. Highs rebound a bit into Wednesday and Thursday, closer to 60 degrees before we fall back into the low 50s for next weekend.



– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn