Weather Blog: Below average temperatures remain for the weekend

Happy Friday everyone!

Mainly quiet weather returns into tonight, except for some light snow showers in the higher terrain of northern Vermont and the North Country in NY. Tonight we will stay mostly cloudy, but temperatures fall below average once again. Overnight lows will be in the single digits for most with winds from the northwest at 5-10 mph making it feel close to 10-20 degrees below zero at times. This could lead to frost bite potential, so bundle up before you step out late tonight and early Saturday.

Your weekend forecast looks mainly quiet, with a mainly overcast day Saturday, temperatures will remain in the lower 20s for highs. Winds will turn from the west at 5-10 mph. High pressure will begin to move in allowing for clouds to slowly clear by late Saturday night, giving way to some sunshine for Sunday. Temperatures will be slightly warmer by the end of the weekend, in the mid 20s but still below average.

As we look towards next week, a few weak disturbances may move through, one likely Monday night and early Tuesday morning. However, temperatures will being to warm. Highs will peak near average Monday but then we see 40s and even 50 degree weather return for mid week! Something to keep an eye on, as it could be the warmest air we have seen since we were in the 60s on Christmas day. Have a wonderful weekend.

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn