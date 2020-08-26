Weather Blog: Below average temps to finish off the week

Holy PSL lattes and comfy sweaters…. It’s feeling like fall today! And I can’t say I mind it!

Boy it’s breezy, I was worried about my sunflowers swaying in the wind yesterday. The good news is winds will slowly settle down by this evening!

Overnight expect skies to start off clear but clouds rolling in early Thursday morning and rain showers are riddling the radar, especially heavier in southern zone, rainfall totals nearing a quater of an inch.

Rain showers will wrap up Thursday afternoon and evening, and were quiet but still cooler for Friday with a mix of sun and clouds.

Another slug of heavy rain but beneficial rain for Saturday.

Happy Wednesday

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley