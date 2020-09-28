Weather Blog: Beneficial rain brings cooler temperatures

There are a few spot showers and sprinkles on the radar this morning, otherwise a southerly breeze will keep the region with the chance for a few spot showers through dinner-time. Expect a mix of sunshine and cloud cover as temperatures climb warm into the upper 70’s to low 80’s

Tonight showers wrap up after sunset and skies are mostly clear, with clouds building back in by early Tuesday morning.

A low pressure system is developing over the Great Lakes that is pushing northward, dragging a cold front behind it. That cold front will stall over the region bringing an initial push of showers, but also allowing a secondary low pressure system to develop off of the coast, bringing another round of heavy rain overnight Tuesday and into early Wednesday.

Rainfall totals will vary, based on where that secondary low pressure system develops, but 0.5-2 inches can be expected. Very beneficial for the region and for spots that are seeing severe drought in the Northeast Kingdom and New Hampshire, with a very low threat for river rises.

Heaviest rain pushes out Wednesday afternoon, with a few more scattered showers for Thursday.

Temperatures take a tumble back into the 60’s for Wednesday, upper 50’s for the weekend.

Happy Monday

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley