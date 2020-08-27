Weather Blog: Beneficial rain expected for the weekend

Happy Thursday!

Busy day in the weather world, with Hurricane Laura making landfall in Louisiana early this morning. Winds gusted in excess of 130 mph as the storm moved on shore near Cameron and Lake Charles, La.

Laura has now weakened to a Category 2 storm as it moved in land away from the warm waters of the gulf coast, still packing a punch as it moves northward eventually getting swept up by the jet stream and cruising eastward toward the east coast.

Here at home we are tracking a warm front that is nose in to our south providing us with rain showers especially in southern portions of Vermont. Rainfall totals could reach a upwards of a quarter of an inch even closing in on a half an inch in some spots.

Rain wraps up by early afternoon, and places like the Northeast Kingdom may break out into some sunshine by early evening.

Overnight we are partly to mostly cloudy, with a mix of sun & clouds expect for Friday with temperatures climbing to the mid 70’s

Saturday brings another chance for rain as a low pressure system tracks over the Great Lake into the northeast. This system will help to pick up and interact with the remnant of Laura and all of it’s tropical moisture, helping to bring the North Country a beneficial 1-2″ rain falling moderate to at time heavy Saturday. But hey we need the rain, here is the latest drought monitor.

While most rivers stay within their banks, some will be near bankful by Saturday afternoon.

A northwest wind on the back side of our system will help to squeeze out a few showers and a lot of clouds cover for Sunday.

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley