Weather Blog: Beneficial rain wraps up, with a few more shower chances the finish the week

Boy I can’t remember the last time we’ve woken up to widespread heavy rain! I don’t know about you but I’m loving it!

The heaviest rain is slowly rotating out of our region, and rain will become lighter through early afternoon before finally coming to an end. There is a slight chance for a few leftover spot showers, otherwise expect a little bit of afternoon sunshine!

Overnight skies will remain partly clear but there is a chance for a few showers especially in the Saint Lawrence River Valley and through portions of the North Country. Temperatures fall to the low 50’s

Thursday’s forecast features a mix of sun and clouds with the a little bit of instability providing a spot chance for a shower again especially for the Saint Lawrence valley and through the north country. Temperatures are feeling much cooler in the low 60’s

Friday brings another chance for scattered showers, as another low pressure system develops off the coast. Expect partly sunny skies and temperatures climbing in the upper 50’s and low 60’s

We continue to dry out for Saturday, but there will be a small chance for a spot shower for the afternoon under partly sunny skies, with temperatures only climbing to the upper 50’s

Happy Wednesday Day

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley