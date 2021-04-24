Weather Blog: Beneficial Sunday rain and even some thunder









I hope everyone is having a lovely weekend. Saturday’s weather was pretty decent, all things considered. Highs got well into the 60s & 70s (remember, normal for late April is about 60°) but clouds thickened up and it got fairly breezy. The one thing we missed was some much needed rain. Actually, wait a second. I take that back, I saw a handful of raindrops hit my windshield on my way into the station this afternoon. Drought busted! Kidding, obviously, but Mother Nature will try to help us out with a little rain on Sunday.

Saturday night, clouds will keep getting thicker and apart from a few light sprinkles, the night will be dry with lows near 40°. Showers will develop Sunday morning and a few thunderstorms will try to pop Sunday afternoon. It’s not the thirst quencher we’re looking for, rain totals will be around .05-.20″ but any little bit helps. There will be isolated higher amounts in any thunderstorms that get going and thankfully we’re not looking at severe weather. Meanwhile, thanks to cloudiness, temperatures will take a hit; highs will only climb to near 60°.

As rain ends Sunday night, some light mountain snow may mix in as temperatures fall into the 30s. Monday will be a much brighter day but it’ll be breezy. Sure, highs will be in the 50s and your sunglasses will be on but northwest winds gusting 20-30mph will make it feel a whole lot colder! Tuesday, expect more sun with highs in the mid 60s. The 70s come back Wednesday & Thursday with another round of needed rain. I know some of you were looking forward to 80° but odds are the clouds and rain will keep us short of the that mark for now.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

-Meteorologist Sean Parker