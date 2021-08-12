Weather Blog: Big changes by the weekend

Good evening!

There’s just one more hot, humid day with a chance for strong storms before cooler, drier air is ushered in over the weekend by a cold front. Let’s break it down…

Thursday Night – An isolated shower or sub-severe t’storm is possible. Otherwise, mostly to partly cloudy with areas of river fog possible. Upper 60s to mid 70s.

Friday – Mostly sunny (fog lifts by mid-morning) with a chance for late afternoon, evening, and overnight showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be strong to severe, capable of producing big wind gusts and heavy rain. Upper 80s to near 90° with a heat index value in the mid to upper 90s thanks to plenty of lower level moisture, or humidity. South breeze 10 mph.

Saturday – Behind Friday night’s cold front, cooler and drier air slowly filters in Saturday. Morning clouds and a few lingering showers stick around (and a brief t’storm is possible in the Northeast Kingdom) but gradual clearing continues into the afternoon. The temp is steady in the 70s to near 80° with a northwest wind around 15 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny. Mid to upper 70s (nighttime lows bookend Sunday in the 50s). North wind 5-10 mph. Enjoy!

Have a wonderful Friday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault

