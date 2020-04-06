Weather Blog: Big changes midweek

Good afternoon!

What a stunning start to the work week! Loads of blue sky and comfortable temps reaching into the 50s. Find out how long it sticks around below.

Tonight – A weak wave moves through, out of the Great Lakes, tonight. An extremely dry layer of air near the surface keeps rain and snow away, but clouds will increase overnight. Upper 20s to low and mid 30s. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday – Copy & paste! It’s mostly sunny, though there may be a few more clouds around today than Monday. Warm, 50s. Light north wind just 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Night – Clouds increase again, but this time, it’s for good. Low 30s.

Wednesday – A disturbance passes to our south and that may mean the Adirondacks, central and southern Vermont and New Hampshire start the day out with a few light rain/snow showers. Most stay dry and even if you do get ‘spritzed on’ briefly, it’s very light and short-lived. Clouds linger on, however, and it’s cooler, more seasonable. Upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Light north wind.

Thursday – A strong low pressure system moves through the St. Lawrence River Valley dragging a cold front through northern New York, Vermont and New Hampshire. Rain is likely, along with a few rumbles of thunder. Mid to upper 40s.

Friday – Showers stick around, especially in favorable upslope spots. Snow may stick down to around 1000′ at night with lows in the 20s to 30s. During the day, snow retreats to mountain summits with most dealing with on-and-off rain showers. It’s much cooler, however, to pair with the gloom. Low to mid 40s.

Have a terrific Tuesday! Enjoy the sunshine and warmth while we’ve got it!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault