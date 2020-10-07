Weather Blog: Blustery and cold Thursday

Good afternoon!

One of the coldest days of the season so far is on tap Thursday. Much of the day is spent in the 40s with a biting northwesterly breeze. Then, the temp nosedives Thursday night. Let’s dive into just how long the cold sticks around.

Tonight – Rain trails off between sunset and midnight with a cloudy sky remaining until early Thursday morning. The temp dips into the mid 30s to low 40s with a northwesterly wind at 10-20 mph, gusts to 35 mph. This leaves us facing a morning wind chill in the 20s and 30s.

Thursday – Clouds clear throughout the morning, but not before leaving a parting gift of a few mountain summit snowflakes. Our mostly sunny day is anything but warm, however, with the temp reaching just into the mid 40s to low 50s. The brisk northwest wind settles to between 10 and 20 mph, but still adds that extra chill to the air.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy and calmer, but expect a frost/freeze with a low in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

Friday – Mostly sunny early with clouds rolling into northern counties by the afternoon. There’s a slight chance for a light dinnertime shower. Mid to upper 50s. West wind 5-10 mph.

Have a great night!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault