Weather Blog: Blustery and raw Thursday night

Good evening!

Fresh powder all around! Now, it’s time for the cold to set in. The temp drops near and below zero overnight with a bitter wind chill through Friday morning. Here’s the breakdown…

Thursday evening, snow slowly trails off, but terrain-driven showers may produce another 1-4″ before midnight. Then, high pressure builds in quickly, putting an end to those flakes and clearing cloud cover towards Friday morning.

The temp hits the single digits above and below zero with wind chill values (thank you northwest wind 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph) in the teens and 20s subzero. Brrr! It only takes 30 minutes for frostbite to set in when that pesky wind chill hits -25°.

It is sunny tomorrow, but it stays cold all day long. The wind slowly subsides, but the temp only rebounds to about 5-10 degrees north and 10-15 degrees south. Friday night is clear and cold again with a low temp between 0 and 10 degrees below zero.

Saturday, we’ll take aim at the low to mid 20s. The day may start with some sunshine, but it ends in snow! An area of low pressure moves towards the St. Lawrence River Valley Saturday afternoon, with a secondary low taking shape off the Maine coast Sunday morning.

Between the two, we should see a decent regionwide snowfall of 2-6″. There will be higher totals of 8+”, but not in the same locations as this past go-around. We’re looking at more favorable dynamics for the bigger snows along the southern slopes of the Adirondacks and in the southern Green Mountains.

Saturday night, low 20s. Sunday, snow tapers to showers. Low 30s. There may be some valley mixing with rain during the day Sunday. Then, another round of bitter cold sets in early to middle of next week.

Have a great night! Stay warm!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault