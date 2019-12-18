Weather Blog: Blustery and raw Thursday











Good evening!

Snow squalls wrap up and move out this evening, with brutal cold setting in for the rest of the workweek. Let’s take it day-by-day.

Tonight – Snow showers and squalls simmer down and move off to the east, clearing out of the Northeast Kingdom and northern New Hampshire by 8-10 PM. Stubborn clouds will slowly peel back, too, leaving many clear with some sunshine to look forward to tomorrow. The temp falls to the single digits above and below zero with a wind chill value as low as the teens or 20s below zero. Northwest wind 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

Thursday – It’s a brutally cold morning, but it doesn’t get that much better by the afternoon. We’re only hitting the upper single digits to low teens with a still brisk northwest wind of 10-15 mph. There will be a partly to mostly sunny sky overhead for most, but clouds will linger (along with light snow) from north-central Vermont into the Northeast Kingdom.

Thursday Night – It’s mostly clear with a low temp at -10 to 10 degrees, once again. This time, however, without the wind. It’s finally lighter, from the north at just 5-10 mph and stays that way through the rest of the workweek.

Friday – Ready for more sunshine? Let’s do it! Once again, clouds may be on the stubborn side in the NEK, but most are soaking up the sunny rays! It’ll still be chilly, in the teens to nearing 20 degrees.

Have a great Thursday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault