Weather Blog: Breaking down another messy weekend forecast

Well, it was a lovely day, with a few more clouds and temperatures climbing to the upper 30’s to low 40’s. Mild!

Quiet weather continues through early Saturday morning, a perfect time to enjoy any outdoor activities before our messy weather moves in after sunset.

As we head into Saturday night precipitation will overspread the region falling heaviest during the early even hours, before midnight.

This storm is incredibly elevation-dependent, if you live in our broad valleys anticipate plain rain while the highest mountain peaks will stay all snow, in between the mid-slopes will see all types of precip.

Expect messy roads through early Sunday morning as our hodge-podge of precip slowly wraps up and transitions into snow showers for the afternoon. Those snow showers will linger through the early part of the day Monday, before becoming confined to the higher terrain.

How much are we thinking? Again it’ll depend a lot on elevation, but expect anywhere between half an inch of rain with a very sloppy coating to 4 inches of snow.

Monday morning, expect a bit of a sloppy start with lingering snow showers wrapping up, dry weather returns for Tuesday.

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley