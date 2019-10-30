Weather Blog: Breaking down the spooky (and wet) Halloween Forecast

A couple of light showers are all you have to worry about for Wednesday! If you’re just going from the car to the office and back, I wouldn’t worry about the rain jacket but if you do have plans that take you outside, maybe leave it in the back seat just in case! Temperatures are pretty mild too, climbing into the low 60’s

Wednesday evening the warm front associated with our low-pressure system passing on by overnight bringing with it a few light showers.

Halloween will start out with a few scattered showers to start, but as the afternoon and evening rolls around, those showers become more widespread and heavy! Sorry trick-or-treaters, I wish this Halloween Forecast was a trick if you are brave enough to head out and collect the candy bring the umbrella!

Rain will come down in buckets overnight, by Friday morning rainfall totals will reach 1.5-2.5″! Keep a close watch on nearby rivers like the Ausable River, Passumpsic, and the Mad River. They could be nearing flood stage Friday.

As the heaviest rain moves away, our eye turn to the blustery winds, out of the Southwest at 20-30 mph gusting as high as 60 in spots like the Saint Lawerence Valley. Secure those Halloween decorations or you’ll be chasing them down the street!

The good news for the weekend forecast is this system sails on through and skies actually clear out for some Saturday. The bad news is Sunday another little system swings on by and kicks up a little bit of lake effect precipitation… some of which could be falling snow flakes.

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley