Weather Blog: Breaking our damp and drizzly pattern with heat for Thursday

Our damp and drizzly weather continues Tuesday, with a few scattered showers on the board just before 9 AM.

As we head through the rest of the day, the chance for showers and even a few thunderstorms increases, with scattered downpours expected. Temperatures climb into the mid to upper 70’s, while dewpoints are in the low to mid 60’s.

Overnight most of the heavier downpours wrap up, but a few lingering rain showers will be on the radar early Wednesday Morning.

Wednesday’s forecast is much of the same, rinse and repeat!

We finally break the pattern Thursday as that stubborn low pressure system moves off of the coast.

Sunshine is back for Thursday as drier weather moves in, the mercury is cranking into the upper 80’s to low 90’s.

We’ve added the slightest chance for an afternoon spot shower or t’storm, for both the 3rd and 4th of July. I wouldn’t cancel any holiday plans or celebrations, but keep an eye to the sky for any incoming storms.

