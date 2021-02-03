Weather Blog: Breaks of sun Thursday

Good evening!

The last round of snow showers will fizzle out Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Clouds slowly clear tomorrow to give us breaks of afternoon sunshine. Another bout of quick snow then races by Friday. Here’s the day-by-day breakdown:

Tonight – Mostly cloudy with continued scattered snow showers, particularly across northern higher terrain and through the Champlain Valley. The temp bottoms out in the low 20s. Wind, from the northwest 10-15 mph.

Thursday – After another dusting to 1-2″ overnight (and 3-4″ in the mountains) snow showers finally wane during the morning. The clouds clear and breaks of sunshine become more numerous by the afternoon. Near 30 degrees. Light northwest wind 5-10 mph. Thursday night, partly cloudy. Mid teens.

Friday – A quick bout of very slushy, wet snow races by with a decaying area of low pressure. Most pick up another 1-3″, though valleys may be limited to just a coating as some of that snow mixes with or falls as rain. Low to mid 30s. South breeze 10-20 mph. Friday night, mostly cloudy with a few leftover snow showers still dancing around. Low to mid 20s.

Saturday – This will be a bit of an odd day. A Winter Weather Advisory may be issued for parts of New York’s North Country with a band of lake-effect snow stretching off Lake Ontario that could dump 3-6″ of snow between the Adirondacks and St. Lawrence River Valley. In Vermont, mountain-enhanced upslope snow showers persist. But, everywhere else, it’s quiet. More clouds than sun overhead. Near 30 degrees.

Sunday – More widespread, but still generally light snow showers fall. Mid to upper 20s.

Have a lovely Thursday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault