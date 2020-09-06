Weather Blog: Breezy and warm forecast for Labor Day

Happy Sunday everyone!

Another sunny and dry day across the northeast as high pressure has taken control. We stay mostly clear tonight with lows falling into the 50s for most. Winds turn out of the south at 5-10 mph. As we move into Labor Day, clouds increase with a mixture of sunshine and clouds through the afternoon. Breezy conditions develop as well with winds south 15-25 mph and gusts up to 40 mph possible. This allows some warmer air to surge into the region as highs on Monday peak near 80 degrees. A few spotty showers are possible late Monday and early Tuesday but most stay dry.

Warm conditions remain into Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday as highs peak in the lower 80s. A few showers and storms are possible Thursday and Friday as a frontal boundary moves through. Otherwise behind that we cool back into the 70s by next weekend.

Have a great rest of your Labor Day weekend!

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn