Weather Blog: Breezy and warm into Thursday

Happy Wednesday!

We had a mixture of sunshine and clouds this afternoon along with temperatures warmer in the 60s. Tonight we stay partly cloudy with mainly dry conditions. Temperatures fall back into the 40s for most. By Thursday, winds being to pick up out of the south with Wind Advisories in place for the North County in NY until 8pm Thursday. Winds 20-30 mph with gusts up to 50/60mph are possible. This could cause damage to trees and isolated power outages.

Clouds increase through Thursday with showers arriving late. Highs on Thursday peak near 70 degrees, then fall into the 40s and 50s overnight. As we move into Friday and Saturday we track a low pressure system moving up the coast. This will bring some heavy rainfall potential into Friday night and Saturday morning. Exact totals are still iffy, but around 1-3″ of rainfall is possible. As this pulls away, cooler air moves in behind, causing rainfall to switch over to snowfall in locations above 2500-3000 feet. Right now it looks like we could see a few inches of snowfall above 3000 feet by Saturday evening (Mainly in the NEK). Again, a lot can still change but something to keep in mind as we get closer to the weekend.

Have a wonderful day and week!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn