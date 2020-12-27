Weather Blog: Breezy tonight, rain and snow showers Monday

Happy Sunday!

After a snowy start for a few, we tapped into some sunshine this afternoon as temperatures warm close to the freezing mark. Tonight we stay dry with mostly cloudy skies returning. Winds will begin to pick out out of the south, breezy at times 10-20 mph. This will help keep temperatures on the milder side, only falling into the 20s for most.

Monday our next weaker system moves in. This will bring snow and rain showers into the afternoon. Highs will peak near 40 degrees with winds still breezy from the south. Gusts up to 30mph are possible. Things become quiet and dry again into Monday night as cooler air enters once again. Clouds begin to decrease, which will help lows to fall into the 20s and even teens. Quiet and chilly weather remains into Tuesday.

We then turn our eyes to New Years Eve and New Years Day, there looks to be a storm system that will impact the region. Right now it is trending on the warmer side, which would mean rainfall, however there is still a lot of disagreement in models and the forecast remains uncertain. More updates will come as we get closer. Have a great rest of your weekend.

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn