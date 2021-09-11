Weather Blog: Breezy tonight, showers arrive Sunday

Happy Saturday!

What a gorgeous day it was! Temperatures peaked in the mid to lower 70s along with a mixture of sunshine and clouds. Tonight skies remain mostly to partly clear with winds breezy from the south 10-20mph. This will help to keep temperatures in the 60s overnight. An approaching frontal system will increase cloud cover late with showers by early morning.

Sunday will feature mostly to partly cloudy skies, with showers lasting through early afternoon. Highs will peak in the 70s with winds south 10-20 mph. More sunshine will develop late into the afternoon with another round of rain into Sunday night, heaviest of which will be in central and southern VT. A sunny and cooler forecast returns into Monday ahead of more rain chances mid next week.

Have a great weekend! – Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn