Weather Blog: Breezy winds create choppy conditions on Lake Champlain

Happy Labor Day!

We have a very windy day ahead as a deepening & strengthening low pressure system well to our north that is acting like a vacuum, sucking all the nearby air and creating a very strong wind out of the south at 15-30 mph.

I know it’s traditional to enjoy one last boat ride before putting it away for the winter… but I am STRONGLY discouraging any boating especially on Lake Champlain today! Wind could gusts as high as 50 mph & waves will easily 5-7 ft.

At that rate, small boats will easily be over taken, even the ferry will struggle today!!!

Other than the wind, expect a few scattered showers, and a rumble of thunder or two, as temperature climb to the upper 70’s and low 80’s

Winds will die down after sunset, and there is the slightest chance for a few showers, especially over the North Country.

Tuesday stays unsettled with a mix of sunshine and clouds with the slightest chance for a spot showers and temperatures in the low 80’s

Wednesday is looking quiter with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low 80’s

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley