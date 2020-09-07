Weather Blog: Breezy winds create choppy conditions on Lake Champlain

SkyTracker Blog

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Happy Labor Day!

We have a very windy day ahead as a deepening & strengthening low pressure system well to our north that is acting like a vacuum, sucking all the nearby air and creating a very strong wind out of the south at 15-30 mph.

I know it’s traditional to enjoy one last boat ride before putting it away for the winter… but I am STRONGLY discouraging any boating especially on Lake Champlain today! Wind could gusts as high as 50 mph & waves will easily 5-7 ft.

At that rate, small boats will easily be over taken, even the ferry will struggle today!!!

Other than the wind, expect a few scattered showers, and a rumble of thunder or two, as temperature climb to the upper 70’s and low 80’s

Winds will die down after sunset, and there is the slightest chance for a few showers, especially over the North Country.

Tuesday stays unsettled with a mix of sunshine and clouds with the slightest chance for a spot showers and temperatures in the low 80’s

Wednesday is looking quiter with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low 80’s

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending

Trending Stories

Latest Coronavirus Headlines

More Coronavirus

SkyTracker Weather Blog

More SkyTracker Blog