Weather Blog: Breezy winds help to warm temps to the low 40’s

Good Morning and Happy Thursday!

Arctic air is still overhead leaving us with a chill start to the day, but unlike Wednesday where temperatures only climbed into the mid to upper 20’s, today most are nearing the low 40’s.

A warm front is passing through the region as we speak kicking up a few very light snowflakes along the international border.

That warm front is switching our wind direction from the cold north and westerly direction that was with us yesterday, to a warm southerly breeze, helping temperatures to climb into the 40’s this afternoon (Windchills still feel like the 30’s so I wouldn’t call it “warm”, but warmer than yesterday!). That southerly wind will be at times strong especially as it’s channeled through the Champlain Valley at 10-20 miles per hours gusting as high as 40, expect a choppy ride as your crossing the ferry this afternoon!

Winds will settle down overnight, but clouds are sticking around keeping overnight lows in the upper 30’s.

Friday and Saturday’s forecast are very November-like with a lot of cloud cover and temperatures just a few degrees above average in the mid to upper 40’s and low 50’s

We are looking for a little bit more clarity on Sunday’s forecast from our weather models. We do know that the day will start off with partly cloudy skies, and that a warm front is moving into the region bringing an initial slug of rain and snow, before a cold front whips by Monday. The uncertainty comes Sunday night, some of our weather models are predicting an early arrival of the mixed precip, with others are taking a more westerly track keeping the mix mostly for the North Country. Stay tuned as we refine the forecast!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley