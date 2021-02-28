Weather Blog: Breezy with showers tonight, temperatures drop Monday

Happy Sunday everyone!

A cloudy afternoon remains for us, as showers arrive back in the forecast tonight. Temperatures will stay mild as winds become breezy out of the south tonight 20-30 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph at times. Overnight lows will stay in the upper 30s close to 40 degrees. Rain showers may mix with some snow and sleet in higher terrain early Monday morning as cooler air begins to move in.

Monday’s forecast is all over the place, and will most likely feel like two different seasons by the time you wake up compared to when you are leaving work. A frontal system moves through in the morning hours, brining the potential for some rain showers when stepping out the door. Winds will be breezy but slowly turn from the south to the northwest into the evening, 15-20 mph. Clouds may break at times late morning and into the afternoon as some sunshine is possible with highs peaking around the noon hour in the lower 40s.

Then as winds finally shift, cold air begins to usher in and the potential for a flash freeze exists. As this arctic front moves through, snow showers and even a few snow squalls may be possible, and could reduce visibility. By 4pm, temperatures will be back near freezing, and eventually in the single digits by the pre-dawn hours Tuesday morning. With winds factored in, wind chill values will be in the range of -5 to -15 degrees at times, so bundle up.

The cold forecast lasts into Tuesday before we warm back up Wednesday, along with a very quiet weather pattern most of the week. Have a wonderful week and stay safe! – Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn.