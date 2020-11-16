Weather Blog: Brief blast of frigid air midweek

Good afternoon!

Occasional rain or snow showers continue into Tuesday, before trailing off as significantly drier, colder air surges south midweek. This unseasonable chill is short-lived, however, with a warm-up right on its heels. Let’s break it down!

Tonight, lake-effect showers, with some terrain enhancement courtesy of our mountain ranges, continue. This means an occasional, very light rain or snow shower is possible under a mostly to partly cloudy sky. Expect little to no accumulation through daybreak Tuesday outside of northern mountains and Northeast Kingdom higher terrain, where a coating to 2″ is not out-of-the-question. Low temp, near 30° with a southwest wind of 5-10 mph.

Tuesday, the wind will shift to out of the northwest, though remaining generally light at 5-10 mph. This will push bands of light precip into southern areas before shunting that favorable fetch over Lake Ontario – essentially turning the spigot off. The sky remains cloudy into Tuesday night as our temp falls into the mid teens to low 20s.

The chill is on midweek! Wednesday, though the arguably sunniest day of the next seven, is our coldest day of the season, so far. The temp struggles to move past the 20s in the afternoon with a brisk northwest breeze at 5-15 mph, making many spots feel more like they are stuck in the teens. Wednesday night, clouds move back in which actually helps to prevent us from realizing our full Arctic potential with bitter overnight lows fall again into the teens. Still plenty cold enough!

Thursday, our warm-up begins. Expect more clouds than sun late week into the weekend, though remaining mostly dry. Thursday, mid 30s to near 40°, then closing in on 50° Friday through Monday with nighttime lows well above freezing in the mid to upper 30s. Our next best chance for wet weather, and for now, that appears to be mostly rain, is Sunday into Monday.

Have a great Tuesday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault