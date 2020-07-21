Weather Blog: Brief break from the humidity

SkyTracker Blog

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Today: Partly to mostly sunny skies, a few fair-weather clouds and temperatures climbing to the upper 70’s to low 80’s with dewpoints in upper 50’s

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Temperatures falling to the 60’s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, with scattered showers and storms especially during the afternoon. Temperatures climb to the low 80’s but dewpoints creep back up into the upper 60’s

Thursday: Scattered showers and storms, under partly to mostly sunny skies. Temperatures climb to the low 80’s

Friday: Mostly sunny. Low 80’s

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Mid 80’s

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending

Trending Stories

Latest Coronavirus Headlines

More Coronavirus

SkyTracker Weather Blog

More SkyTracker Blog