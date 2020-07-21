Weather Blog: Brief break from the humidity

Today: Partly to mostly sunny skies, a few fair-weather clouds and temperatures climbing to the upper 70’s to low 80’s with dewpoints in upper 50’s

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Temperatures falling to the 60’s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, with scattered showers and storms especially during the afternoon. Temperatures climb to the low 80’s but dewpoints creep back up into the upper 60’s

Thursday: Scattered showers and storms, under partly to mostly sunny skies. Temperatures climb to the low 80’s

Friday: Mostly sunny. Low 80’s

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Mid 80’s