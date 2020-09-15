Weather Blog: Brief midweek warm-up

Good Tuesday afternoon to you!

Milder air arrives midweek as we avoid a repeat of Tuesday’s chilly morning lows. The warmth doesn’t last long, however, as another cold front slides through Thursday bringing very Fall-like temps that linger through the weekend.

Tonight, a weak disturbance passes north of us through southern Quebec. Montreal and surrounding communities may find some brief, light rain, but on the U.S. side of the border, it remains dry. There will be a bit of an uptick in cloud cover throughout northern New York and northern Vermont, but central and southern counties stick with the clear sky. Temps are milder across the board, from the low 40s to near 50 degrees in broad valleys. After midnight, the wind kicks up a few notches to 5-15 mph from the south.

Wednesday is another sunny, though hazy day. Of course, we know the haze is a thin, high layer of smoke streaming across the country from wildfires raging in the west. The temp soars into the 70s, making it the warmest day of the week and about 5-10 degrees above average. The wind checks back into the lineup, from the south at 10-20 mph with gusts in the Champlain Valley hitting 30-35 mph.

That increase in the wind speed happens out ahead of our next cold front which pivots through on Thursday. Before it gets here, a narrow band of light, scattered showers races by Wednesday night into Thursday morning, totaling just a trace to around 0.10″ at most. So, you’ll still need to water the gardens or the flowers on the front deck.

Clouds decrease as we go then on Thursday with the wind settling and shifting to out of the northwest. Wednesday night, with clouds firmly in place, is mild, generally in the 50s. Then, Thursday brings a high temp back down in the mid to upper 60s.

From there on out, it’s cool and clear. The front should help push some of the smoke south of our region, making the sky more vibrant and blue again. Friday, Saturday and Sunday bring top temps in the 50s to low 60s with nighttime lows in the 20s to near 40 degrees – 30s for most.

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault