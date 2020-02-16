Weather Blog: Brief relief from arctic air as temperatures rise





Good evening!

A rather wild temperature roller coaster has been and will continue to be felt as our weekend rolls on. All of us this morning were well below zero, with the winner being Island Pond, VT at -33 degrees! How about that? Well, after that punch of arctic air, some moderation in terms of temperatures is on the way. A weak disturbance to our north will allow for some light scattered snow showers between midnight and about 5am, this will be no big deal with a dusting to half an inch at best for snow accumulations. Our winds have shifted from the south and southwest 10-20mph, this will allow for temperatures to rise slightly overnight. So low 20s will become upper 20s towards dawn on Sunday.

If you are waking up early Sunday morning the wind chill will still be in the teens, so bundle up for sure. Now you know it has been cold when 30s will feel mild, that is exactly what is in store for your Sunday afternoon, upper 30s to near 40 perhaps. Yay! Well, fortunately or unfortunately (I will remain neutral for warm and cold weather lovers) a cold front passes through Sunday night with scattered snow showers and once again…. dropping temperatures.

Monday will feature more sunshine than clouds with highs not getting out of the middle 20s. A low pressure system brining a mixed bag of rain, sleet, and snow is on the schedule for Tuesday, before we gear up for round two of polar air late next week.

Enjoy your Saturday night!

~ Meteorologist Radek Przygodzki