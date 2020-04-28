Weather Blog: Brief sunshine midweek

Good afternoon!

Clouds are gradually clearing this Tuesday afternoon from west to east, leaving much of New York and western and southern Vermont enjoying some Vitamin D. The NEK and some of NH is locked in under a stubborn overcast, but we’re going to all be back on the same page with more sunshine early Wednesday. That leaves us clear tonight; cool and calm, too. Upper 20s to low 30s.

Tomorrow, the temp will quickly race into the 50s to just about 60 degrees, but clouds will start streaming back in by the afternoon. There’s a slight chance for a few light showers, but most remain dry. Wind, from the south 5-15 mph.

Thursday is trending drier, with the rain delayed more until Thursday night or even Friday. A few showers cannot be ruled out and there will certainly be more clouds than sun overhead, unfortunately. Low to mid 50s. It may be a drier day now, but it’s windier with a southeast breeze of 15-25 mph and gusts that could exceed 40 mph for many.

Friday is soggy, but mild as to temps return to the upper 50s and low 60s. A few showers are around over the weekend, though it’s not a complete washout.

Have a great Wednesday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault