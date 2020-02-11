Weather Blog: Brief sunshine then more snow and cold

Good Tuesday evening!

There are still rain and snow showers hanging around Tuesday afternoon as a low passes to our south and east. It won’t amount to much, but that activity is followed by another blossoming of snow showers after 10 PM. This is mainly through higher terrain, and it’s very light and scattered with only a dusting to around 1″ expected. The temp drops into the upper teens to low and mid 20s with clouds clearing towards daybreak Wednesday.

Tomorrow features a mix of sun and clouds with another round of top temps in the low to mid 30s. There may be a few spots that even reach beyond 35° into the upper 30s. Then, Wednesday night, clouds increase as our next widespread snow event kicks off by the Thursday morning commute. Widespread light to moderate snow spreads northeast after midnight, with snow then tapering off through Thursday afternoon. A solid 2-6″ regionwide, with locally higher totals through the southern Green Mountains should be expected. Top temp, upper 20s to low 30s.

Arctic air makes a vengeful return Thursday night through Saturday. Thursday and Friday night (the coldest of the two) bring us back down below zero with the in-between Friday high temp struggling to get much past zero back into the positive side of the thermometer. Saturday takes us into the teens, with ample sunshine both days. By Sunday afternoon, we’re basking in the low to mid 30s again with light snow showers from a weak, fast-moving Clipper.

Have a great day!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault