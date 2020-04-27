Weather Blog: Briefly drier midweek

SkyTracker Blog

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Good evening!

After a drizzling, dreary Monday, those sprinkles aren’t ready to quit just yet. It’s still overcast tonight with a few light rain or snow showers, finally tapering off early Tuesday morning. Clouds will clear, yielding to a partly sunny afternoon. However, that’s short-lived, with rain returning late Wednesday. Let’s break it down.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy with light rain and/or snow showers. Mid to low 30s.

Tuesday – Cloudy early, then slowly clearing west to east. Low to mid 50s. Light north wind 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear. Low 30s to upper 20s.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny early with increasing afternoon clouds. A few afternoon showers may be possible, but for most, rain returns Wednesday night. Nearing 60 degrees.

Thursday – Wet and windy with rain likely and a strong south southeast wind. Low to mid 50s.

Friday – Showers are still around, totaling 1-2″ in many spots with potential minor field and river flooding. Near 60.

Havea great week! Stay dry!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest Coronavirus Headlines

More Coronavirus

SkyTracker Weather Blog

More SkyTracker Blog