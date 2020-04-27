Weather Blog: Briefly drier midweek

Good evening!

After a drizzling, dreary Monday, those sprinkles aren’t ready to quit just yet. It’s still overcast tonight with a few light rain or snow showers, finally tapering off early Tuesday morning. Clouds will clear, yielding to a partly sunny afternoon. However, that’s short-lived, with rain returning late Wednesday. Let’s break it down.





Tonight – Mostly cloudy with light rain and/or snow showers. Mid to low 30s.

Tuesday – Cloudy early, then slowly clearing west to east. Low to mid 50s. Light north wind 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear. Low 30s to upper 20s.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny early with increasing afternoon clouds. A few afternoon showers may be possible, but for most, rain returns Wednesday night. Nearing 60 degrees.

Thursday – Wet and windy with rain likely and a strong south southeast wind. Low to mid 50s.

Friday – Showers are still around, totaling 1-2″ in many spots with potential minor field and river flooding. Near 60.

Havea great week! Stay dry!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault