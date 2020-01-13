Weather Blog: Briefly quiet weather, then snow picks up

Good Monday evening!





It’s a quiet kickoff to the workweek weather-wise, but the action ramps up slowly as we go, culminating in what will likely be a significant snowfall by the weekend.

Tonight, clouds linger and may keep spitting patchy freezing drizzle or light snow showers our way. Northern higher terrain might find a fresh one-half inch of snow by Tuesday morning, with a lot of us battling slick spots or black ice on the drive into work Wednesday, not extensively, but just enough to be a ‘sneaky weather hazard’. It gets into the upper teens to low 20s north tonight, mid to upper 20s south.

Then, tomorrow, a few hours of midday sunshine is possible with a high in the low to mid 30s north, mid to upper 30s and nearing 40 degrees with the aid of that midwinter sunshine south.

Tuesday night, more numerous rain and snow showers, depending on elevation, cruise by over northern New York and northern and central Vermont. A dusting to 1-2″ is possible across higher elevations. 20s.

Wednesday is a quiet one, but mild, reaching around 40 degrees. Snow returns Thursday. This time, we’re likely facing a 2-6″ blanket of fresh powder. Colder air takes over late in the weekend with nighttime lows Thursday and Friday near zero, and a sunny Friday spent only reaching into the teens.

Confidence is increasing that Saturday afternoon into Sunday will bring us our first decent snowstorm, of not just 2020, but the entire winter season. A low-end prediction would be a solid 4-8″ regionwide, but a more generous forecast could get a lot of spots up to one foot. Where we end up, only time will tell. Keep checking back for updates on track, timing and intensity because the picture will only get clearer for us throughout the week!

Have a great Tuesday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault