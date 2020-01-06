Weather Blog: Briefly quieter, then more light snow

Good evening!

Briefly quieter weather Tuesday, with even some sunshine on tap, is followed up by another round of scattered snow showers Wednesday. Let’s break it down.

Tonight – Snow slowly trails off, with most finding another dusting to 1″ by midnight. Only flurries or light NEK snow showers remain after that. Becoming partly cloudy elsewhere. Upper teens to low 20s.

Tuesday – Mostly to partly sunny. Low 30s. Light west wind at 5-10 mph, becoming southerly.

Wednesday – Scattered snow showers return. Another dusting to 1-3″ is picked up, in a similar fashion to Monday. However, there may be a couple of afternoon squalls, quick heavy near-whiteout bursts, as a strong Arctic cold front arrives. Low 30s. South wind, becoming northwesterly, 5-15 mph. Wednesday night’s temp drops to the single digits.

Thursday – More clouds than sun, but cold. Upper teens to near 20 degrees.

Friday into the weekend is shaping up to be quite the head-scratcher. There’s a good chance we run into a messy mix, including rain and snow Friday, all rain Saturday, a chance for freezing rain and significant icing Saturday night, then snow Sunday. Details are sparse at this point, but we’ll keep updating as this forecast unfolds throughout the week. Stay tuned!

Have a terrific Tuesday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault