Weather Blog: Bring on the Vitamin D

We are still hanging tight to the cloud cover, with a chance for a flurry or sprinkle through the afternoon. Roads could be a bit slick especially on untreated surfaces!

Through the Tuesday evening and early Wednesday morning, high pressure is building in, and slowly clearing out the cloud cover. We will need the sunglasses by 7 AM!

It’s a lovely stretch of weather through the early part of the weekend, with a bounty of sunshine and blue skies with a few fair-weather clouds and seasonable temperatures, a few degrees above or below our average 27° high for this time of year.

Our next chance for precipitations is looking like Super Bowl Sunday, but we still have plenty of time to narrow down what that means as we head into the weekend!

Happy Tuesday

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley