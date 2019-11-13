Weather Blog: Brutal cold eases for a few days







Good evening!

It’s another bitterly cold night with possible record-breaking low temps on the way Thursday morning. After that, the chill eases for a couple of days, before returning this weekend.

With increasing clouds overnight a much lighter south wind of just 5 mph, we won’t have that dire wind chill of Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. But, the temp alone will dip down to near zero in colder hollows to the low teens in broad valleys. Then, Thursday gets a tad milder. The top temp tomorrow afternoon reaches the upper 20s to low and mid 30s. The wind stays relatively light, just 5-15 mph, but there’s not as much sun to go around. In fact, a weak wave moves through southern Quebec and produces a few snow showers or flurries near the Canadian border. Only a dusting to around 0.5″ is possible and many stay snowflake-free.

Thursday night, some partial clearing is possible and the temp falls into the 20s. Friday, clouds fill back in as another blast of cold air takes place. A front slides south Friday evening bringing a quick round of snow showers. A few squalls may possible, quick, heavy bursts of snow that can put down an inch or two in under an hour. Most should see little to no accumulation. Then, clearing Friday night, but revisiting the low teens to single digits.

Ready for some good news? Sunshine, sunshine and more sunshine over the weekend. Saturday and Sunday are beautiful days…though, cold. Once again records may be shattered Friday night and Saturday night. After that, though, a warming trend takes us back near average (40s daytime) by midweek.

Have a fantastic rest of the week!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault