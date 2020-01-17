Weather Blog: Brutal cold gives way to weekend snow

My teeth are chattering! It’s cold, air temperatures are below zero, and the winds are biting out of the north and west at 10-20 and are windchills… well you can probably guess… they’re WELL below zero.

Despite the brutal cold, we actually have a bounty of sunshine on tap for Friday! Grab the sunglasses… and the gloves, hat, scarf, and layers, trust me you’ll need it!

Tonight skies remain clear, and our winds go calm… combine that with a fresh layer of snowpack and it’s another cold one falling back into the single digits below zero once again!

We start of the weekend with a bit of filter sunshine before clouds build back in. Snowflakes begin to fall after lunchtime and become more widespread and heavy for dinner-time.

How much are we expecting? Most can expect 2-6 inches but if you live in the higher terrain through the Northeast Kingdom and Adirondacks you can expect a bit more in the order of 5-9+”

Snow will become more scattered through Sunday Morning and eventually taper off to mountain snow shower Sunday evening.

Behind the snow cold settles right back in, with daytime highs for Martian Luther King Day only climbing into the teens.

Have a wonderful weekend!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley