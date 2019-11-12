Weather Blog: Brutal November cold snap follows snow









Good evening!

Aside from a few lingering flurries or upslope snow showers through Wednesday morning, we’re just about done with the first storm of the season. Now, bitter cold sets in and the wind makes it feel even worse!

Tonight, the temp will drop to 0-10° for most, low teens through broad valleys, and slightly subzero in colder hollows of the Adirondacks and Northeast Kingdom. With a west wind of 10-20 mph, gusting to near 30 mph, the wind chill value is near and subzero by single digits and teens through daybreak Wednesday.

It’s partly cloudy overnight, with stretches of sunshine on the way Wednesday. Clouds linger longest over northern higher terrain. The temp will rebound into the mid teens to low 20s, as the wind weakens and wind chill recovers to just above zero. Clouds increase again on a calmer Wednesday night with a low in the teens.

Stay warm!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault