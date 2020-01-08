Weather Blog: Buckle up: Mother Nature is sending us on a roller coaster ride

We are strapping into a weather roller coaster ride… hang on tight, over the next few days Mother Nature is going to throw almost everything she’s got at us!

Let’s start with today:

An arctic cold front is currently sagging southward, towards Vermont, New York, and New Hampshire, kicking off snow showers early Wednesday morning. Those snow showers become more widespread through the afternoon and at times moderate to heavy.

Expect a light and fluffy 1-3″+, combine that with a breezy southerly wind at 10-20 with gusts to 30mph, whiteout conditions are possible! Travel with care today!

Behind this arctic front comes some of the coldest air we’ve seen in weeks! Temperatures will free fall through the afternoon after briefly touching the low 30’s. By 10 pm tonight many spots will be in the single digits, even sub-zero. A flash freeze is possible through the evening, with wet roadways from our snow showers, and temperatures quickly falling below freezing.

Now Thursday’s forecast is a quiet one, with a few light mountain snow showers and partly sunny skies. The catch is our temperatures well be in the teens and single digits.

Then we head into Friday, that’s when things get dicey!

Please check back for the latest on this forecast- It is another incredibly complex system with the all precip types.

Here is how things are shaping up as of right now: be mindful, It’s only Wednesday!

Many of the models are beginning this complex storm with a light wintry mix for Friday Afternoon, but as temperatures continue to rise overnight we transition into plain rain showers.

Rain showers become more widespread and heavy especially north and west of the Champlain Valley by Saturday afternoon, as a low-pressure system develops over the northeast. As temperatures soar into the upper 40’s to low 50’s, melting snow, and rainfall totals over have us concerned for sharp river rises and even minor flooding.

What happens next is a bit unclear. There’s a lot of cold air locked into the north of our low-pressure system and cold front, as that sags south it drags in the cold air with it, and transitions the rain to some sleet freezing rain, and snow. There is some uncertainty as to how quickly that front will move through and how much icy build-up we could see.

Stay with us for the latest detail on this system as we iron out the forecast over the next 3 days!

Happy Wednesday!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley