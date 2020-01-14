Weather Blog: Building back the snowpack one storm at a time

We all know our snowpack has taken a big hit thanks to this weekend’s warm temperatures! Here is a look at the current snowpack as of Tuesday Morning:

Clearly it could use some help! The good news is we get some help little by little each day this week!

Let start off with Today:

It’s a relatively quiet start with a few slick spots on the secondary roads thanks to a bit of freezing drizzle overnight. We have the chance at breaking out in a bit of sunshine during the afternoon.

Clouds build back in by the evening and we see some light rain/sleet/snow showers overnight, with accumulations ranging from a dusting-1″ by Wednesday morning. Roads will be a little dicey especially early during the morning drive so pack the patience and leave yourself a few extra minutes! We are quiet again by Wednesday afternoon.

But as we head overnight Wednesday and into Thursday morning another batch of snow arrives, and this one plans to bring a bit more in terms of accumulations. Snow will overspread the region after midnight, with the heaviest falling right along the international border and along the spine of the Greens. Southern Vermont and the Upper Valley may even see a bit of mixed precip cutting down those totals.

Friday we get cold with our high temperatures struggling to get out of the single digits, and that cold air sets us up perfectly for another shot of snow of accumulating snow over the weekend! Stay tuned for more on that!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley