Weather Blog: Busy forecast finale for 2019

Good evening!

Though the worst of this latest wintry blast is coming to a close, roads remain slick overnight and the last day of the year promises more rain and snow showers, with even some heavy squall-esque bursts by New Year’s Eve.

Monday evening, the widespread wintry mix of sleet, snow and rain tapers off with a mid-level dry slot moving in. This, as a secondary area of low pressure forms off coastal southern New England, drifting north towards the Gulf of Maine Tuesday. With the drier air aloft, low clouds will get stuck and spit a patchy freezing drizzle or mist overnight. The temp falls into the upper 20s, meaning even areas that hovered at 33-35° all day with plain rain and wet roads will experience some icing tonight. An additional light glaze up to 0.10″ of ice is expected by daybreak Tuesday, particularly across New York and into western Vermont. Another 1-4″ of snow, mixed with sleet is possible for the spine of the Green Mountains, the Northeast Kingdom and New Hampshire away from the Connecticut River Valley.

Tuesday promises less impactful, more hit-or-miss, scattered snow and valley rain showers. The wind will be much lighter, too, from the south at just 5-10 mph. The temp limps along in the low to mid 30s north, mid to upper 30s south. There may even be a few peeks of sunshine, if we’re lucky.

Tuesday evening, however, promises another round of rough weather. A piece of atmospheric energy pivots into the North Country, bringing renewed snow shower activity. There may be some quick, heavy bursts that could produce visibility less than one-half mile. We may not quite reach squall criteria, but it’ll be close. An additional 1-4″ of snow falls during the evening, which puts motorists and those out to celebrate the New Year at risk for weather-related slide-offs and crashes. After 10 PM to midnight, however, the snow should move out and only the mountains and western slopes receive any extra bonus, light accumulation Wednesday. Low to mid 30s.

Have a great last day of 2019!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault