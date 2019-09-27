Weather Blog: Busy weekend forecast





Good evening! Happy Friday!

Following a stunning close to the work week, clouds increase slowly tonight and through Saturday morning. We’re breezy with showers through the first half of the weekend, then back to sunshine and much cooler by Sunday. Let’s break it down.

Tonight – Clouds roll in over New York and the Champlain Valley. The temp here stalls in the 50s, while the 40s are reached in southern and eastern Vermont into New Hampshire as clear sky hangs on through daybreak Saturday. South breeze 10-15 mph.

Saturday – The morning is mainly dry, outside of a few showers rolling off the St. Lawrence River Valley and hugging the Canadian border. Morning sunshine is overtaken by afternoon clouds, with scattered showers popping up around 4 PM and into the evening. A stray t’storm or two is possible. Low to mid 70s north and mid to upper 70s south. South wind 10-20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

Saturday Night – Rain winds down, but clouds hold tough. Near 50 degrees.

Sunday – Clouds finally slowly disappear, leaving us with a sunny afternoon. It’s much cooler with a high in the upper 50s to low 60s. Light north wind 5-10 mph.

Monday – Mostly sunny. Mid to upper 60s. Rain returns Tuesday through midweek.

Have a fantastic weekend!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault