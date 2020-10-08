Weather Blog: Calmer, more sunshine Friday

Good afternoon!

Stubborn clouds held strong today, but there’s more sun and a much lighter wind on tap for Friday. Before that fantastic work week finale, it’s a frigid Fall night! Let’s break it down.





Tonight – The cloud cover finally peels back and the wind (again, finally) settles to just 5-15 mph from the west. With high pressure building in directly overhead this creates the perfect setting for a rapid temperature drop. Those numbers bottom out in the mid 20s to mid 30s by daybreak Friday with a hard freeze likely throughout colder terrain and widespread frost through warmer, larger valleys.

Friday – Ample sunshine is paired with a light south west wind of 5-15 mph. The temp rebounds into the mid and upper 50s, just slightly below average for early October. Late in the afternoon, a few clouds may slide in along the Canadian border with a slight chance for a brief sprinkle across northern New York and northern Vermont. Most remain dry. Friday night, mostly cloudy. Mid to upper 40s.

Saturday – It’s a partly sunny start to the weekend with another cold front dropping from north to south by the afternoon. Though the activity is certainly lesser than Wednesday, a few showers or even an isolated thunderstorm capable of damaging wind gusts is possible. A strong south wind, yes it’s back, gusting to 35+ mph pushes temps up to around 65-70°. Saturday night, showers trail off under a cloudy sky. Mid 30s to low 40s.

Sunday – Mostly sunny and cooler, low to mid 50s. Light north wind.

Have a fabulous Friday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault