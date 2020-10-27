Weather Blog: Can’t shake the clouds this week

The showers have wrapped up and we are mostly dry to start off this Tuesday. The clouds are hanging tough though and unfortunately they aren’t going anywhere anytime soon.

Today expect partly cloudy skies with a few breaks of blue in the broad valleys like the Champlain Valley and Saint Lawrence River Valley. Temperatures aren’t going to far from our where they started, into the low to mid 40’s

A few folk outside the warmer valleys may see some light snow (valleys stay light rain) this evening as a trough and an upper level disturbance passes by. I wouldn’t anticipate much in terms of accumulation, a quick dusting to a half inch at most but with a warm ground, I don’t suspect much of it to stick, nor linger on the ground for very long.

Just as we saw Tuesday, Wednesday will have the clouds sticking around, will a chance for some afternoon sun, as temperatures climb to the low 50’s

Thursday and Friday are where the forecast start to get a bit dicey. There are a couple of features that we’re keeping watch of, first is the remnants of Hurricane Zeta passing over the Mid Atlantic, the second is a strong area of high pressure to our north. The high pressure system to our north will filter in colder air to the region but also help to suppress the moisture from Zeta southward. There is still a lot of moving pieces with this forecast but as it stands, southern Vermont, especially in the mountain peaks could be seeing some accumulating snow. More on totals in the coming days!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley