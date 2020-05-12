Weather Blog: Change on the way

Good evening!

Tired of the snow and the cold? We only have to put up with it for one more night before big changes arrive and send us spiraling towards warmer weather.

Tonight – A weak wave brings a cluster of rain (and snow – sorry, it’s true) showers back into the picture, especially from northern New York into central and southern Vermont. Elsewhere, partly cloudy. After midnight, clouds will clear quickly, setting the stage for a chilly night. 20s to around 30 degrees. A frost and/or freeze should be anticipated. Cover or bring inside any sensitive plants.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny and already milder. The temp rebounds into the low to mid 50s. West breeze 5-15 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear. Low 30s.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with more clouds streaming in by the afternoon. Low 60s.

Friday – Rain, heavy at times, likely. We’re dodging showers, but enjoying the mid 60s! (Hint, hint – no snow.)

Saturday – Partly sunny. Mid to upper 60s.

Sunday – Partly sunny. Rain chances go up again late in the day, into Monday. Upper 60s.

Have a great night! Stay warm!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault