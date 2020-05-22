Weather Blog: Changes ahead after nice weekend forecast

Good Friday afternoon to you!

Quiet, warm – though not terribly humid – weather sticks around through the upcoming holiday weekend. After that, however, much-needed rain may be on the way, though the temp and humidity head back up. Let’s break it down.

Tonight, our slug of dry weather and piece of a high pressure ridge are squeezed by a low to the south that drifts north and a cold front draped over southern Quebec that sags across the border. This will spell out an uptick in cloud cover, both near the Canadian and Massachusetts borders. Look for a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky overnight with a milder low temp in the mid 40s north to near 60 degrees south. Wind, light and variable.

Both features carry a very, very slim chance for a brief higher terrain sprinkle tonight into Saturday. Most remain rain-free. Scattered clouds Saturday morning will slowly clear; but overall, it’s another sunny day across the region. Mid to upper 70s. Wind, light from the north. Mostly clear Saturday night. 40s to near 50 degrees.

Sunday is mostly sunny with clouds beginning to increase from west to east late in the afternoon or into the evening. Upper 70s to near 80 degrees. South breeze 10-15 mph. Those clouds are part of a weak wave approaching the St. Lawrence River Valley. This may lend to a handful of showers there Sunday night into Monday morning, but the rain won’t make much progress east past that point.

Otherwise, Memorial Day is partly sunny and still quite toasty, in the low to mid 70s. Again, south breeze 10 to 15 mph. Partly sunny on Tuesday, too, but beginning to warm back up. The temp reaches into the 80s. You’ll notice another change here, though – it’s muggy! Dewpoints jump into the 60s next week as the temp returns to the 80s.

Tuesday and Wednesday carry a very small chance for a diurnally-driven afternoon shower or thunderstorm. While many will need rain by this point, the odds your garden or field get a drink are fairly low. The coverage of any showers and thunderstorms through midweek will be isolated to widely scattered, at best. Thursday carries a slight better chance for rain as a cold front swings through, which also helps to wash some of the heat and humidity out of the air, returning us to the 70s to near 80 degrees by Friday.

Have a wonderful weekend! Stay safe!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault