Weather Blog: Changes late this week

Good afternoon!

It’s been a very mild, but busy first half of the week with several quick-hitting rounds of rain and snow. Tonight, the third and final one rolls through, but it’s driven by a cold front which changes the weather up for Thursday and Friday. Find out how, and what’s in store for the weekend, below!

Tonight – A cold front will swing through from west to east around midnight. Out ahead of that front, a line of rain and snow showers pivots in, leading to some slick or slushy travel overnight. Outside of broad valleys, higher terrain may pick up 1-3″, with up to around 4″ possible across mountain peaks. Upper 20s to low 30s. Blustery south wind, then northwest at 10-15 mph.

Thursday – Morning snow showers slowly dwindle with decreasing clouds bringing us a partly to mostly sunny afternoon. It’s cooler, as the temp holds steady in the low 30s with a northwest wind of 5-15 mph. Thursday night, partly cloudy. Upper single digits to mid teens.

Friday – Mostly to partly sunny. A few early morning flurries may be possible across the Adirondacks thanks to some stubborn clouds fed off of Lake Ontario. Upper 20s to low 30s. Light south wind. Friday night, increasing clouds. Upper teens to low 20s.

Saturday – A messy mix of rain and snow returns. The temp reaches the low 40s, which will promote more melting, but isn’t significant enough of a jump to warrant any flooding concerns. Also, rain (or melted liquid equivalent of snowfall over higher elevations) will total less than and up to 0.25″. Saturday night, upper 20s to low 30s.

Sunday – Partly sunny and still quite warm. Low to mid 40s. Sunday night, mostly cloudy. Mid to upper 20s.

Have a terrific Thursday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault