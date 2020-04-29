Weather Blog: Changes on the way

Good evening!

After the warmest day of the season so far, for many, clouds are steadily streaming in this evening and they remain parked overhead through at least Saturday morning. The wind also picks up tonight, from the southeast at 10-20 mph, then reaches 15-25 mph tomorrow, gusting to 30-45 mph.

The temp remains mild with all that mixing and a blanket of clouds overnight, dipping into the 40s. Then, tomorrow, much of the day is spent in the 50s with a brief brush of about 60 degrees through broad valleys. In addition to the wind, there will be a few occasional light showers tonight and tomorrow that don’t amount to more than around 0.10″.

Rain becomes steadier Thursday night into Friday morning, before tapering to stubborn showers Friday afternoon into Saturday morning. In total around 0.5.-1.0″ of rain falls, with the highest totals through southern Vermont and New Hampshire. Low 60s Friday. Gradually clearing Saturday. Mid to upper 50s. Sunday proves the be the nicer day this weekend, but rain will be back Sunday night into Monday. Mid 60s.

Have a great night!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault